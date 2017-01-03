Teen sentenced to 5 years in fatal Ja...

Teen sentenced to 5 years in fatal Jackson crash

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving in a wreck that claimed the lives of two people. Media outlets report that Monday, Judge Roy Morgan gave 19-year-old Makarious Searcy a five-year sentence - with seven months to be served in custody and the rest on state probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clarksville Homes For Sale drops 17.4% compared... 17 hr Clarksville Realtor 1
News Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08) Sun cuz 446
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Jan 6 BUYER BEWARE 8,697
News Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ... Jan 6 Better World Girl 2
News Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle... Dec 31 guest 3
News U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati... Dec 28 feaud 3
News Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14) Dec 27 Kat 31
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,252 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,753

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC