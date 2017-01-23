TDOT Contest for Safety MessagesTuesday, January 24The Tennessee...
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is once again holding a contest to see who can come up with the best safety message for their interstate signs. The goal of the messages is to raise awareness for highway safety.
