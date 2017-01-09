TDEC Encourages Tennesseans to Test f...

TDEC Encourages Tennesseans to Test for Radon During Radon Action Month

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is encouraging residents to identify and address radon problems in their homes as part of Radon Action Month by offering free radon test kits and hosting educational outreach events. "Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, resulting in 15,000 to 22,000 deaths per year," said TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau.

