Survey: Tennesseans Support Spending on Bike, Pedestrian Infrastructure

13 hrs ago

Tennessee voters want more money spent on transportation infrastructure for biking and walking and believe decisions about transportation spending should be made at the local level. That's according to an October survey of 762 registered Tennessee voters by Bike Walk Tennessee and the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.

