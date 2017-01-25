Spotlight on Tennessee: Governor Hasl...

Spotlight on Tennessee: Governor Haslam Seeks to 'IMPROVE' the Volunteer State

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Bolstered by a substantial budget surplus in the prior fiscal year and an anticipated surplus this fiscal year, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam proposed on January 18 a comprehensive and strategic plan not only to assist in funding this State's transportation infrastructure needs, but also to address certain tax inequities and other issues generally. Although the text of the proposed legislation is not yet public, the anticipated Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy Act has been promoted by the Governor as reducing various Tennessee taxes by approximately $270 million, while at the same time providing additional revenues through gas/diesel fuel tax increases for infrastructure needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07) 15 hr CuntyMcTwatterson 197
Abortion (Mar '09) 15 hr CuntyMcTwatterson 10
Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings? Tue BaxterV 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Jan 23 BaxterV 1
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Jan 23 BaxterV 1
News Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.... Jan 18 just a guy i knew 1
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08) Jan 18 Robin 191
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,264,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC