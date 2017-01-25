Spotlight on Tennessee: Governor Haslam Seeks to 'IMPROVE' the Volunteer State
Bolstered by a substantial budget surplus in the prior fiscal year and an anticipated surplus this fiscal year, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam proposed on January 18 a comprehensive and strategic plan not only to assist in funding this State's transportation infrastructure needs, but also to address certain tax inequities and other issues generally. Although the text of the proposed legislation is not yet public, the anticipated Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy Act has been promoted by the Governor as reducing various Tennessee taxes by approximately $270 million, while at the same time providing additional revenues through gas/diesel fuel tax increases for infrastructure needs.
