Shooting at Tennessee armory leaves 10 wounded, three still hospitalized

A shooting left 10 people wounded in western Tennessee at a party held at a National Guard armory and three of the injured remained hospitalized on Saturday, a spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said, Reuters reported. No one has been arrested in connection with the Friday night shooting in Brownsville, between Memphis and Jackson, Susan Niland, the spokeswoman, said in an email.

