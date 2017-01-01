Severe weather possible Monday for Jackson area The National Weather Service Memphis has issued a severe weather message for Monday. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/weather/2017/01/01/severe-weather-possible-monday-jackson-area/96060016/ West Tennessee has the possibility of severe thunderstorms, including around Madison County, according to the message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.