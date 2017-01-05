Reports: Trump to name Tennessee's Bill Hagerty ambassador to Japan
The former Tennessee Commissioner of Economic Development is President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Ambassador to Japan, multiple reports said Wednesday night. Nashville businessman Bill Hagerty could be announced as Trump's pick for the key diplomatic role later this week, according to a report in The Tennessean .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|Wed
|Hugh D Right
|1
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Dec 31
|guest
|3
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Dec 28
|feaud
|3
|Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|Kat
|31
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Bummm
|2
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC