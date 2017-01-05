Reports: Trump to name Tennessee's Bi...

Reports: Trump to name Tennessee's Bill Hagerty ambassador to Japan

The former Tennessee Commissioner of Economic Development is President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Ambassador to Japan, multiple reports said Wednesday night. Nashville businessman Bill Hagerty could be announced as Trump's pick for the key diplomatic role later this week, according to a report in The Tennessean .

