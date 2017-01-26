Report: Tennesseea s economy a steady footeda in 2017
The report, released by the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee, projects Tennessee and United States economies to stay on "steady footing" in 2017. However, it notes that some unknown factors, like a new administration and Congress could impact growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|Future Past
|5
|Abortion (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|Depends
|11
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|197
|Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings?
|Jan 24
|BaxterV
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Jan 23
|BaxterV
|1
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Jan 23
|BaxterV
|1
|Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U....
|Jan 18
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC