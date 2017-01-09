Report: New Zoo Lot Would Take an Acre of Greensward

The size of the parking spaces in the Memphis City Council's resolution on the Memphis Zoo parking lot will swallow more than an acre of the Overton Park Greensward, according to an analysis offered this weekend by the local chapter of the Sierra Club. The resolution ended nearly two years of fighting on the Greensward issue and promised to end the zoo's use of the grassy field for overflow parking by 2019.

