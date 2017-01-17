Rep. Sheila Butt pulls bill to ban unhealthya
Rep. Sheila Butt pulls bill to ban unhealthy foods for food stamps Columbian lawmaker learned it was a federal issue after filing bill. With lawmakers set to return to Nashville on Tuesday to officially convene the 110th General Assembly, the session is expected to cover a multitude of issues ranging from a potential gas tax increase to how to spend the state's budget surplus.
