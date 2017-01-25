Regulation aimed at stopping horse soring is put on hold
A federal regulation aimed at stopping the practice of soring among Tennessee Walking Horses and similar breeds is on hold after the White House issued a memo that all unpublished rules be withdrawn and reviewed. The Tennessean reports the Department of Agriculture regulation updating the Horse Protection Act was scheduled to be published Tuesday in the Federal Register, which is the last step it had before taking effect.
