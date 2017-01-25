Regulation aimed at stopping horse so...

Regulation aimed at stopping horse soring is put on hold

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

A federal regulation aimed at stopping the practice of soring among Tennessee Walking Horses and similar breeds is on hold after the White House issued a memo that all unpublished rules be withdrawn and reviewed. The Tennessean reports the Department of Agriculture regulation updating the Horse Protection Act was scheduled to be published Tuesday in the Federal Register, which is the last step it had before taking effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07) 5 hr CuntyMcTwatterson 197
Abortion (Mar '09) 5 hr CuntyMcTwatterson 10
Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings? Tue BaxterV 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Jan 23 BaxterV 1
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Jan 23 BaxterV 1
News Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.... Jan 18 just a guy i knew 1
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08) Jan 18 Robin 191
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,761 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC