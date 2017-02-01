Rape charges against former MTSU Kappa Alpha Psi president dropped
Former MTSU Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity president Clinton Knox III was dismissed of all rape charges after pleading guilty to charges of robbery and criminal impersonation in court Thursday. According to the Office of the Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk , Knox was placed on a six-year probation due to the guilty charges decided in court.
