R.I. students to get free tuition for...

R.I. students to get free tuition for two years at state colleges

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: University Business

All Rhode Island students in good academic standing would qualify for two years of free tuition at any of the state's public colleges under a plan Gov. Gina Raimondo will present this week to the General Assembly as part of her fiscal 2018 budget. Although a handful of other states, including Tennessee and Oregon, offer their resident students free tuition at certain of their colleges - community and technology schools, for example - Raimondo's plan would be among the first in the nation to provide free tuition to students attending any of its public colleges, regardless of family income.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Evolution is stupid Sat Evolutionisalie 1
Why do Tennesseans smell bad? Sat Tennesseesucks 1
News Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi... Fri Factoid 2
looking for an older cabin or home to rent chea... Jan 12 sue 1
News Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08) Jan 8 cuz 446
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Jan 6 BUYER BEWARE 8,697
News Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ... Jan 6 Better World Girl 2
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC