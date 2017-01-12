R.I. students to get free tuition for two years at state colleges

All Rhode Island students in good academic standing would qualify for two years of free tuition at any of the state's public colleges under a plan Gov. Gina Raimondo will present this week to the General Assembly as part of her fiscal 2018 budget. Although a handful of other states, including Tennessee and Oregon, offer their resident students free tuition at certain of their colleges - community and technology schools, for example - Raimondo's plan would be among the first in the nation to provide free tuition to students attending any of its public colleges, regardless of family income.

