Police: Man fatally shot after attacking deputies
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old black man that involved two sheriff's deputies. A statement from the TBI says the shooting occurred late Tuesday in Henderson County after the suspect, Darrion M. Barnhill, attacked the deputies, slamming one of them to the ground.
