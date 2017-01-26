Oxford police identify man shot during altercation Wednesday
Partridge said Lambert was wanted in Tennessee for aggravated assault on police officers, from an incident that occurred earlier this week in Knox County, Tenn. Oxford police were contacted by Cleburne County authorities around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in pursuit of Lambert, who was driving a Fort Explorer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|Future Past
|5
|Abortion (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Depends
|11
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|Wed
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|197
|Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings?
|Jan 24
|BaxterV
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Jan 23
|BaxterV
|1
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Jan 23
|BaxterV
|1
|Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U....
|Jan 18
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC