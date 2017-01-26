Oxford police identify man shot durin...

Oxford police identify man shot during altercation Wednesday

Partridge said Lambert was wanted in Tennessee for aggravated assault on police officers, from an incident that occurred earlier this week in Knox County, Tenn. Oxford police were contacted by Cleburne County authorities around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in pursuit of Lambert, who was driving a Fort Explorer.

