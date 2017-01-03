Over 530K Tennesseans wait to see what Congress does on Obamacare
Hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans covered by President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act are watching what a Republican-dominated Congress will do with the health care law now that members are back in session. On the other hand, those Tennesseans who remain uninsured because of high rates say they are hoping the new President-elect follows through with promises of repealing Obamacare with something more affordable.
Read more at WKRN.
