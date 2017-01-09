Officials Warn Vapers Of 'Variety Of Dangers,' Urge Caution When Using Device To Quit
Health officials in Tennessee are warning people about the "variety of dangers" potentially linked to e-cigarettes and caution they are not approved for helping smokers quit. The Tennessee Department of Health issued an update to its current public advisory on the use of e-cigarettes, saying the long term research on the health impacts of vaping "remain unclear and are concerning."
