No charges against officer in fatal shooting of Memphis man
No criminal charges will be filed against a police officer who fatally shot a man inside a home last year, despite a witness' statements that the man was not holding a rifle or pointing it at an officer during a confrontation. In a statement released Wednesday, Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich said the officer was acting in self-defense when he shot Alexio Allen on March 23 in the Memphis, Tennessee, neighborhood of Raleigh.
