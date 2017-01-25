No charges against officer in fatal s...

No charges against officer in fatal shooting of Memphis man

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

No criminal charges will be filed against a police officer who fatally shot a man inside a home last year, despite a witness' statements that the man was not holding a rifle or pointing it at an officer during a confrontation. In a statement released Wednesday, Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich said the officer was acting in self-defense when he shot Alexio Allen on March 23 in the Memphis, Tennessee, neighborhood of Raleigh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07) 17 hr CuntyMcTwatterson 197
Abortion (Mar '09) 17 hr CuntyMcTwatterson 10
Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings? Tue BaxterV 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Jan 23 BaxterV 1
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Jan 23 BaxterV 1
News Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.... Jan 18 just a guy i knew 1
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08) Jan 18 Robin 191
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,412 • Total comments across all topics: 278,266,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC