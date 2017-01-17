News 2 becomes part of Nexstar Media Group
On, Tuesday afternoon, News 2 officially became part of Nexstar Media Group. The station was previously owned by Media General.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08)
|6 hr
|Robin
|191
|Micheal Stewart
|14 hr
|Mattress monkey
|1
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Tue
|james
|8,698
|Evolution is stupid
|Jan 14
|Evolutionisalie
|1
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|Jan 14
|Tennesseesucks
|1
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Jan 13
|Factoid
|2
|looking for an older cabin or home to rent chea...
|Jan 12
|sue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC