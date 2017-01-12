New Tennessee House rule requiresa
For the first time, House lawmakers will be required to disclose any out-of-state travel valued more than $100 that is not paid for by the state under the chamber's new rules, which were adopted Thursday. The move comes months after The Tennessean published investigations into legislative trips, which found several examples of trips paid for by political influencers and not disclosed by the politicians.
