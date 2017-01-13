Nashville teen gets 15 years for kill...

Nashville teen gets 15 years for killing 14-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The Tennessean reports that 19-year-old Antwana Smith - who had turned 18 one week before she shot and killed Treyonta Burleson - was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter says that prior to the shooting, a friend of Burleson and a friend of Smith had been arguing over a boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.... Wed just a guy i knew 1
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08) Jan 18 Robin 191
Micheal Stewart Jan 17 Mattress monkey 1
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Jan 17 james 8,698
Evolution is stupid Jan 14 Evolutionisalie 1
Why do Tennesseans smell bad? Jan 14 Tennesseesucks 1
News Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi... Jan 13 Factoid 2
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,336 • Total comments across all topics: 278,094,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC