Nashville businesses fed up with graffiti on buildings
One business said last week was the first time their actual building was spray painted, but in the past signs in the parking lot were tagged. News 2 sent pictures of various words spray painted on buildings to Metro police to determine if they are tied to gang activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|james
|8,698
|Evolution is stupid
|Jan 14
|Evolutionisalie
|1
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|Jan 14
|Tennesseesucks
|1
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Jan 13
|Factoid
|2
|looking for an older cabin or home to rent chea...
|Jan 12
|sue
|1
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|cuz
|446
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|Jan 6
|Better World Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC