Middle Tennessee Mother Shares Loss in Opioid Awareness PSA
"Until I started counting each pill in my pill bottle, I had no idea she was taking from everything I had," said Jenkins. She hopes her experience will help others realize the importance of actively managing and securing prescription pain medication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Dec 31
|guest
|3
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Dec 28
|feaud
|3
|Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|Kat
|31
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Bummm
|2
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Dec 17
|PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI...
|445
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC