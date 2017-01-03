McNally new Tennessee Senate speaker; Harwell wins in House
Randy McNally was elected as the new speaker of the Tennessee Senate on Tuesday, and fellow Republican Beth Harwell unanimously won a fourth term in charge of the House. The legislative session is expected to be dominated by debate over Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's efforts to boost transportation funding, likely through the first gas tax hike since 1989.
