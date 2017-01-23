Maryville Farmers' Market to hold annual meeting
The annual meeting of the Maryville Farmers' Market will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Maryville Municipal Building meeting room. Chuck Grigsby from the University of Tennessee will be guest speaker.
