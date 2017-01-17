Manning, Jimmy Haslam to help with Te...

Manning, Jimmy Haslam to help with Tennessee's new AD search

Retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam are part of a search committee helping Tennessee in its search for an athletic director.

