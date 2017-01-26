Mancini re-elected as chair of Tennes...

Mancini re-elected as chair of Tennessee Democratic Party

Tennessee Democrats have elected Mary Mancini to another term as party chairwoman despite one prominent donor's call for her to be replaced following last year's election results. The Tennessean reports that the party's executive committee on Saturday voted unanimously to keep Mancini through the 2018 election.

