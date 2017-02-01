Long-acting contraception now offered at 55 Tennessee jails Read Story Mary Scott
Tune into 10News at 6 p.m. Monday to see how 55 jails in Tennessee are offering female inmates long-acting contraceptives to try to prevent drug-dependent babies. More than 90 percent of the women in Tennessee county jails are serving time because of drugs, according to Tennessee's drug recovery court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|6 hr
|Concord
|11
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Wed
|Tennesseesucks4ever
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Tue
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Yodog
|25
|Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility...
|Jan 31
|PULTE pollutes
|1
|Looking for Sharon Marie Davies
|Jan 30
|SylviaH
|1
|God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Future Past
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC