Locals recognized on UT dean's list

Locals recognized on UT dean's list

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Http

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville has released its fall 2016 dean's list. To qualify for the dean's list, an undergraduate student must earn a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0 , 3.65 to 3.79 or 3.50 to 3.64 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Fri BUYER BEWARE 8,697
News Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ... Fri Better World Girl 2
News Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle... Dec 31 guest 3
News U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati... Dec 28 feaud 3
News Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14) Dec 27 Kat 31
Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky (Jul '16) Dec 25 Aya Quest 2
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Dec 23 Bummm 2
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,996 • Total comments across all topics: 277,711,510

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC