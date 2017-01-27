League of Women Voters responds to voter fraud numbers in Tennessee
The League of Women Voters in Tennessee says how many instances of voter fraud the state actually had last year will have be determined through investigations by local district attorneys. It comes after Secretary of State Tre Hargett said there were 42 reports of voter fraud across all state elections last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Future Past
|5
|Abortion (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Depends
|11
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|197
|Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings?
|Jan 24
|BaxterV
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Jan 23
|BaxterV
|1
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Jan 23
|BaxterV
|1
|Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U....
|Jan 18
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC