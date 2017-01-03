Lawmakers get list of CSCC, TBR concerns
More funding for capital projects and campus security, and help expanding rural broadband internet access are among the things colleges are lobbying state legislators for as they prepare for the STATEa SLEGISLATORSa Slisten as Tennessee Board of Regents member Tom Griscom, left, describes colleges' needs during a Legislative Luncheon with area college officials Friday. From left are Griscom, state Rep. Johna SForgety, state Sen. Mike Bell and state Rep. Dan Howell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|18 hr
|cuz
|446
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Jan 6
|BUYER BEWARE
|8,697
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|Jan 6
|Better World Girl
|2
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Dec 31
|guest
|3
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Dec 28
|feaud
|3
|Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|Kat
|31
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC