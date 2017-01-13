Inside the DeploraBall: The Trump-Loving Trolls Plotting a GOP Takeover
A basket of deplorables gathers on inauguration eve to declare, of anti-Trump Republicans, "We'll get rid of all of them!" When scrappy Tennessee frontiersman Andrew Jackson defeated John Quincy Adams, Harvard-educated scion of an American political dynasty, in the particularly ugly election of 1829, his supporters were so keyed up about their victory – the people's victory over the political establishment – that tens of thousands of them descended on D.C. from as far as 500 miles away to celebrate his inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U....
|Jan 18
|just a guy i knew
|1
|NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 18
|Robin
|191
|Micheal Stewart
|Jan 17
|Mattress monkey
|1
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Jan 17
|james
|8,698
|Evolution is stupid
|Jan 14
|Evolutionisalie
|1
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|Jan 14
|Tennesseesucks
|1
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Jan 13
|Factoid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC