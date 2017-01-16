Inaugural attendees: Tenn. gov. who d...

Inaugural attendees: Tenn. gov. who didna t vote for Trump, but not one of his biggest supporters

13 hrs ago

The list of Tennesseans heading to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump includes a governor who publicly said he would not vote for him , but not going, is one of his earliest supporters who want to stay home so she can "see every moment on TV." Governor Bill Haslam, who said last fall , he would write-in a Republican's name rather than vote for Trump indicated in his weekly schedule that he would be attending the inauguration.

