Human Trafficking Awareness BillboardsTuesday, January 10NASHVILLE a "...

NASHVILLE Drivers on major roads across the state of Tennessee will see a set of new billboards as part of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's efforts to address the issue of human trafficking. The billboards, part of the agency's ongoing 'IT Has To Stop' campaign, are designed to encourage people to visit www.ithastostop.com to learn more about crime of trafficking and how it impacts Tennessee, along with the warning signs, the state's laws, and how to help in the fight against it.

