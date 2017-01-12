How hard is it to impeach a president? Ask Andrew Johnson.
Donald Trump will take the presidential oath of office on Jan. 20, and it won't be long before at least a few of his political enemies in Congress solemnly swear to remove him from office. If they were to succeed, it would be the first time ever that an American president has been both impeached and removed from office .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution is stupid
|2 hr
|Evolutionisalie
|1
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|5 hr
|Tennesseesucks
|1
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Fri
|Factoid
|2
|looking for an older cabin or home to rent chea...
|Jan 12
|sue
|1
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|cuz
|446
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Jan 6
|BUYER BEWARE
|8,697
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|Jan 6
|Better World Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC