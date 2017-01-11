HHS releases new analysis of Marketplace enrollees in Tennessee
Last week, HHS released its latest enrollment figures showing that 234,222 people are signed up for 2017 Marketplace coverage in Tennessee. HHS has released a new report with detailed demographic, financial and geographic data about Tennessee consumers who have signed up for coverage as of December 24. The new report also finds that more than 11.5 million people nationwide were signed up for Health Insurance Marketplace coverage as of December 24, an increase of 286,000 plan selections relative to the comparable period last year.
