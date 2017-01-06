Help Truck drivers honor fallen TDOT worker
Dozens of Help Truck drivers with the Tennessee Department of Transportation were on the roads for a special reason Friday as they honored their fallen worker. James "J.R." Rogers Jr., also a TDOT Help Truck driver, was hit by a driver on Interstate 40 on Christmas Eve while he helped a driver change a flat tire.
