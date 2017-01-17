Haslam to unveil Tennessee transportation plan Wednesday
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to unveil his top legislative priority on Wednesday as state lawmakers await details on his plan to boost transportation funding in Tennessee. Lawmakers are largely sympathetic to Haslam's arguments that the state's $6 billion road project backlog needs to be addressed, but many are wary about committing to the state's first gas tax hike since 1989 - especially with a budget surplus exceeding $1 billion.
