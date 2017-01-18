Gov. Bill Haslam speaks on gas tax, legislative agenda Read Story John Becker

The governor is pushing a 7-cent hike in the state's gas tax , new fees on electric vehicles and rental cars and an end to being able to have an open container of alcohol in a car as part of an overall package aimed at tackling a $10 billion backlog of road projects that have been waiting for funding. 10News anchor John Becker interviewed Haslam on Wednesday afternoon to discuss plans for the state's 110th General Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.