Fort Campbell soldiers returning from Iraq deployment
The soldiers are from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team and have been deployed to Iraq and other areas in Southwest Asia for nine months. A group of nearly 200 soldiers arrived last week at the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border and another group is expected Thursday evening.
