Former Volunteer Fire Department Treasurer Arrested In TBI Theft Case
An Ashland City man accused of stealing from the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, on May 27, 2015, TBI special agents began investigating Jon Micheal Pace following a theft complaint.
