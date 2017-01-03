Fitzhugh touts rural credentials as h...

Fitzhugh touts rural credentials as he mulls governor's bid

State House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh is seriously considering joining the race to succeed term-limited Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam in 2018. The Ripley Democrat told reporters this week that he would have appeal for voters from both urban and rural areas of the state.

