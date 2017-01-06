First candidate files paperwork to run for Tennessee governor
State Sen. Mark Green has become the first candidate to file paperwork to run for Tennessee governor in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|Wed
|Hugh D Right
|1
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Dec 31
|guest
|3
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Dec 28
|feaud
|3
|Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|Kat
|31
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Bummm
|2
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC