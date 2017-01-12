Feds change regulations aimed at stopping horse soring
Federal officials have made regulation changes aimed at stopping the practice of soring among Tennessee Walking Horses and similar breeds. The Tennessean reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced changes Friday to the Horse Protection Act.
