FBI to probe wave of bomb threats to US Jewish institutions

Federal authorities to investigate second string of hoax attacks targeting JCCs across country after 32 community centers, synagogues receive hoax threats Police tape at the JCC in Nashville, Tennesee after the community center received a bomb threat on January 9, 2017. Federal authorities said Wednesday that they are launching an official probe into a wave of bomb threats to US Jewish institutions across the country in recent weeks, the latest of which came earlier Wednesday when at least 32 Jewish centers in 16 states received threats.

