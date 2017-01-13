East Tennesseans worried about possible Obamacare repeal
"I feel it would be a trigger to all of my preexisting conditions because I wouldn't be able to afford any of my medications," said Toby Lopez, an ACA enrollee. Lopez says she enrolled in Obamacare when it was first introduced and has since felt freedom from the health care plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|20 hr
|Factoid
|2
|looking for an older cabin or home to rent chea...
|Jan 12
|sue
|1
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|cuz
|446
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Jan 6
|BUYER BEWARE
|8,697
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|Jan 6
|Better World Girl
|2
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Dec 31
|guest
|3
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Dec 28
|feaud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC