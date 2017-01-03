Distillery-Related Workshop Is Jan. 30
An upsurge in distilleries statewide may be a "real opportunity for increased income for some of our grain producers," the University of Tennessee Extension office said in a news release. To that end, Chuck Grigsby, of UT Center for Profitable Agriculture, will present a free workshop on Jan. 30 at the Walters State Community College Expo Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Dec 31
|guest
|3
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Dec 28
|feaud
|3
|Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|Kat
|31
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Bummm
|2
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Dec 17
|PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI...
|445
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC