David M. Shribman: Presidential images, a work in progress

In the days leading to his inauguration, Donald J. Trump almost certainly has not paused to consider the presidency of James K. Polk, who occupied the White House from 1845 to 1849. But there is an element of the 11th president in the 45th president, especially in the Tennessean's remark that "I intend to be myself president of the U.S." For no one doubts that Mr. Trump intends to be himself as president of the United States.

