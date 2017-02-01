Crisis Support available now by TEXT ...

Crisis Support available now by TEXT in Tennessee

Tuesday Jan 31

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network and Crisis Text Line , a free, 24/7 text-messaging support line for people in crisis, recently announced the launch of a partnership bringing crisis support to anyone in the state. People in Tennessee can now text "TN" to 741-741 to connect with a crisis counselor.

